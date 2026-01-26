Register To Win: An Evening with October London & Lalah Hathaway

October London brings his velvet-smooth, modern soul sound to the stage, joined by the incomparable Lalah Hathaway! Delivering powerhouse vocals, timeless R&B, and grown-and-sexy vibes all evening long. This is the kind of show you dress up for, sing along to, and talk about the next day.

For the “An Evening with October London & Lalah Hathaway” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on January 26, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on May 2, 2026 by visiting the station website and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around May 2, 2026. Upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to An Evening with October London & Lalah Hathaway at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, NC on May 2, 2026, valued at approximately $300. Prize provided courtesy of the event promoter. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.