This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: January 23

Jan. 23 stands out in music history as a day of beginnings, major milestones, and tragic deaths. Musicians who would come to shape entire styles of music, despite significant disabilities, were born today. At the same time, another who worked on one of the most influential albums in recent history passed away. Today, we look at all the major milestones and events on Jan. 23 throughout the years and how they impacted music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The hip-hop industry saw a number of milestones on Jan. 23, including

2007: Nas released "Can't Forget About You." It was the second single on Hip Hop Is Dead.

2020: Valee received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for his song, "Womp Womp" featuring Jeremih.

2023: David Guetta's "Hey Mama" (featuring Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha, and Afrojack) achieved 4x Platinum status from the RIAA.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 23 has also marked the birth of an influential figure who shaped music history and the debut of an iconic TV show:

1910: Jazz guitarist Jean "Django" Reinhardt, one of the most influential musicians in the history of jazz, is born in Belgium. Despite suffering severe burns in a fire at the age of 18, which left two fingers of his fretting hand partially paralyzed, Reinhardt developed a unique technique that became central to his style.

1975: BG Knocc Out was born in Compton, CA. His most known songs include "50/50 Luv" and "Compton & Watts."

1985: Jung San, better known as San E, was born in Incheon, South Korea. "Me You (feat. Baek Yerin)"

1993: The TV show Brandy starred R&B icon Brandy Norwood, blended music and acting. It showcased her as a trailblazing talent, particularly for young Black women in entertainment.

1998: Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, better known as XXXTentacion, was born in Florida. He formed the rap group Members Only with Ski Mask the Slump God. XXXTentacion died from a gunshot in 2018 at the age of 20.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Jan. 23 has seen the release of landmark albums that shaped hip-hop's evolution:

1989: Tone Lōc released his debut album, Lōc-ed After Dark, a groundbreaking moment for mainstream hip-hop. The album, featuring smash hits "Wild Thing" and "Funky Cold Medina," introduced West Coast party rap to a wider audience and became one of the first rap albums to reach #1 on the Billboard 200.

1996: The D.O.C. released his second album, Helter Skelter. This was his first album after his vocal cords were damaged in a car crash.

2025: Kendrick Lamar announces SZA will join him at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on Feb. 9.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Jan. 23 has been marked by the passing of influential figures who left lasting legacies in music history:

1997: Richard Berry, composer of the iconic song "Louie Louie," died of heart failure at 61. The track, with its simple yet infectious melody, became a rock-and-roll anthem covered by countless artists.

2007: David "Disco D" Shayman, a hip-hop record producer who rose to prominence with 50 Cent's "Ski Mask Way," dies at age 26.