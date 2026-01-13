Michael Jackson Scores New Top 10 Hit on R&B Chart More Than 15 Years After Death

Michael Jackson landed a new top 10 hit on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart this week. "You Rock My World" debuted at No. 9, marking one of the last singles he put out while alive.

The track enters this ranking for the first time since dropping in 2001. It also appears on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart at No. 14.

These placements represent fresh entries for a song that arrived in summer 2001 as the lead single from his Invincible album. The track became the King of Pop's final top 10 hit on the Hot 100 before he died in 2009, reaching No. 10.

"You Rock My World" earned a Grammy nomination. He competed for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance but lost to James Taylor's "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight."

Invincible came out just before Halloween in 2001. It produced two singles: "You Rock My World" and "Cry."

More than 15 years after his passing, Jackson remains a fixture on Billboard charts. His blockbuster Thriller never leaves the rankings. His work with the Jackson 5 also shows up from time to time.

"Billie Jean" climbed 100 spots on the Billboard Global 200 this week, landing at No. 73. The classic jumped from No. 138 to No. 65 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

Thriller fell on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, along with Vinyl Albums, Top Album Sales, and the Billboard 200. But the album improved its standing on the Top R&B Albums tally, moving from No. 7 to No. 4.