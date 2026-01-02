ContestsEvents
Will Smith Sued By Violinist for Sexual Harassment, Wrongful Termination, and Retaliation

Randi Moultrie

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Will Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

A violinist is suing Will Smith and his company for sexual harassment and is alleging wrongful termination and retaliation. The musician alleges that Smith retaliated after he reported sexual harassment while on tour, according to the lawsuit.

Brian King Joseph, the violinist, describes a hotel situation that took place in Las Vegas last March. Reports state that Joseph immediately reported to hotel security, police, and Smith's representatives. According to the complaint, days later, Smith's representatives allegedly accused Joseph of lying and fired him.

According to PEOPLE, the complaint allegedes there was evidence "of a sexual threat of violence” allegedly included a handwritten note reading, “Brian, I’ll be back...just us,” with a drawn heart and signed, “Stone F,” as well as “wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual’s name, an earring, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a person unbeknownst to” Joseph.

Smith's attorney says," Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless. They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”

Allegedly, after the complaint and accusations of lying, Joseph was fired from the tour. The suit states that he was told the tour was "moving in a different direction," although another violinist was hired immediately after his departure.

This is just yet another complaint to hit the Smith family in recent months. On December 1, 2025, a $3 million lawsuit was filed against Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. That suit claimed she verbally threatened him.

Will Smith
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
