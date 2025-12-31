Bruno Mars Wraps Nine-Year Las Vegas Residency With New Year’s Eve Shows

When Bruno Mars was first approached about a Las Vegas residency, the idea came with warnings. “Someone reached out and said, ‘Bruno, we want you to play a residency at the Cosmo,' and everybody was telling me, ‘No! Don't do it! This is where entertainers go to retire!'” Mars told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2024. “They were saying, ‘It's too early in your career to be playing Vegas like that!' But I fell in love with the city very early.” Nearly a decade later, that decision has reshaped both his career arc and the modern idea of what a Strip residency can be.

Launched in 2016 and now anchored at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Mars' Las Vegas run has grown into one of the most reliable live draws on the Strip. Rather than a limited engagement, the residency evolved into a long-term presence marked by repeated sellouts, extended runs, and sustained demand that rivals traditional global tours. The show's tight musicianship — powered by The Hooligans and a sharp horn-and-rhythm section — allows Mars to move fluidly between eras, blending new material with signature hits like “Uptown Funk,” “Treasure,” and “Just the Way You Are.”

The numbers underscore the impact. Billboard reports that as of May 2025, he has made approximately $154.8 million from performances in Las Vegas, selling approximately 479,000 tickets. Those figures place the residency among the most lucrative of its kind, especially notable for a pop artist still deeply embedded in contemporary radio, streaming, and awards cycles.

That momentum continues into the residency's final chapter. Mars is scheduled to conclude the run with a New Year's Eve performance on Dec. 31, closing out a Vegas era that has stretched far beyond its original scope. Tickets are officially sold out, though resale markets remain active across major platforms. Pricing reflects demand, with the best available seats currently starting in the low-to-mid $ 600s, depending on the marketplace and timing.

Artistically, Mars shows no signs of slowing down. He holds 16 GRAMMY Awards from 36 nominations, including a 2025 win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Lady Gaga, and he remains in the awards conversation with ongoing nominations tied to collaborations such as “APT” with Rosé. That continued recognition reinforces the idea that his Las Vegas residency was never a detour; it was a strategic expansion.

Looking back on the doubts that presented themselves to Mars at the outset of his career seems less like caution and more like artifacts from an out-of-date Las Vegas story. Furthermore, Mars has demonstrated that top pop artists play a role in establishing the casino venue as a long-term relationship rather than simply returning to the mainstream with their acts.