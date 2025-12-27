This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: December 27
Dec. 27 has seen many significant moments in hip-hop and R&B. King Louie, a pioneer of Chicago drill, was born on this date in 1987. His standout tracks include "Val Venis" and "B.O.N.," and he has collaborated with high-profile artists such as Kanye West, co-writing "New Slaves" from West's 2013 album, Yeezus. Also born on this day is Pleasure P (born 1984), former lead singer of R&B group Pretty Ricky, who topped the Billboard 200 in 2007 with "Late Night Special." He has also enjoyed solo success, with his debut album, The Introduction of Marcus Cooper, reaching No. 10.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several influential albums were released on this day:
- 2005: Trick Trick launched his debut album, The People vs. Its lead single, "Welcome 2 Detroit," charted at No. 100 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for selling over 500,000 copies. The album itself peaked at No. 115 on the Billboard 200.
- 2019: Travis Scott and the hip-hop collective JACKBOYS released the collaborative compilation album JACKBOYS. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 154,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week, becoming Scott's third album to debut at the top of the chart.
Cultural Milestones
This date has also ushered in important cultural moments in the industry:
- 1964: The Supremes made their debut on The Ed Sullivan Show, performing their hit single "Come See About Me." The group would go on to appear on the variety show a record 16 times.
- 1969: Diana Ross & The Supremes' "Someday We'll Be Together" began a one-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The last of their 12 U.S. chart-toppers, it would also be the group's final release with Diana Ross before she embarked on her solo career.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Over the years, the industry has also been plagued by controversy on this date:
- 1985: Violence erupted after the Krush Groove Christmas Party in Madison Square Garden, where LL Cool J, Whodini, Run-DMC, and other hip-hop acts were performing. The incident left two people with gunshot wounds and six with stab wounds, while 18 people were arrested and charged with crimes including assault and incitement to riot.
- 1999: Sean "Diddy" Combs and his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, were arrested in connection with a Manhattan club shooting that left three people injured. Both were charged for their involvement, although Lopez's charges were quickly dropped. Combs would be acquitted of gun possession charges following a weeks-long trial.
Dec. 27 has been the backdrop to numerous important events in R&B and hip-hop, including career-defining album releases, memorable TV appearances, and more, making it a truly unforgettable day for fans of these genres.