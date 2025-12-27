This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: December 27

Dec. 27 has seen many significant moments in hip-hop and R&B. King Louie, a pioneer of Chicago drill, was born on this date in 1987. His standout tracks include "Val Venis" and "B.O.N.," and he has collaborated with high-profile artists such as Kanye West, co-writing "New Slaves" from West's 2013 album, Yeezus. Also born on this day is Pleasure P (born 1984), former lead singer of R&B group Pretty Ricky, who topped the Billboard 200 in 2007 with "Late Night Special." He has also enjoyed solo success, with his debut album, The Introduction of Marcus Cooper, reaching No. 10.