This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 18

On Dec. 18, the hip-hop and R&B community celebrates DMX's birthday. Born Earl Simmons in 1970, DMX experienced a troubled childhood that pushed him to seek solace in music. His professional music career would start in the early 1990s, paving the way for the release of albums such as It's Dark and Hell Is Hot and The Great Depression. Over his years in the industry, DMX also collaborated with a string of successful artists, including Mary. J Blige, LL Cool J, and Jay-Z.

For more moments in hip-hop and R&B history from Dec. 18, keep on reading.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are among the standout album releases from Dec. 18:

2001: Nas unveiled Stillmatic, an album that garnered the praise of publications from Blender to USA Today. It included the track "Ether," Nas's response to Jay-Z's "Takeover." According to the "One Mic" artist, Jay-Z's attempt to declare himself the "king" of rap did not sit well with him. Stillmatic peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

Here are a few memorable cultural events from Dec. 18:

2016: Young Thug took his joint tour with 21 Savage, the HI'HORSED tour, to New York City. The duo's performance at Terminal 5 marked the end of the tour, which supported Young Thug's mixtape "Jeffery."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Dec. 18 has seen legal issues for some artists in the industry:

2003: Michael Jackson was charged with supplying a minor with an intoxicating substance with the intent to commit a felony and child molestation. He was later acquitted of all charges.

