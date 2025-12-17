Sprite Bringing Back ‘Vanilla Frost’ to Only ONE Retailer

ContestsEvents
There's good news, and there's bad news. Good news is Sprite is bringing back its 'Vanilla Frost' flavored soda. Bad news is that it will only be available at ONE…

Randi Moultrie

There's good news, and there's bad news. Good news is Sprite is bringing back its 'Vanilla Frost' flavored soda. Bad news is that it will only be available at ONE retailer. I know, where's the fun in that/

Sprite has announced that it is bringing back the Sprite Vanilla Frost for the holidays, available from now until February 3, 2026. But, it is only available at Kroger. PEOPLE reports that a representative for the company said, “We are excited to announce year two of Sprite Vanilla Frost!”

Unfortunately, the drink flavor will not be available everywhere. For those not fortunate enough to be close to a Kroger, you can check online for further details about shipping.

“Sprite Vanilla Frost combines the iconic crisp refreshing taste of Sprite with an exciting twist of smooth vanilla,” reads the description. “The result? A scintillating beverage that promises to delight and refresh customers, making it the MUST-HAVE drink of the season.” 

Looking to get your hands on a few cans before time is up? Visit Kroger's website for more information and to find the closest Kroger location to you or where you'll be celebrating Christmas this year.

