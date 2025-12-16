Rihanna Attends Mariah Carey’s Final Las Vegas Christmas Show, Continues Annual Tradition

Rihanna showed up at Mariah Carey's last Christmastime in Las Vegas show on Saturday, Dec. 13. The event took place at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Videos from TheShadeRoom showed the star grinning and mouthing words to the music.

Backstage, the two met after everything wrapped. Moroccan Cannon, Mariah's thirteen-year-old son, wrote in TheShadeRoom's Instagram comments that Rihanna "was so nice."

This isn't the first time Rihanna has appeared at a Mariah Carey concert. Last December, Rihanna went to the closing Christmastime show in New York City and even requested an autograph from Mariah.

This year's Christmastime in Las Vegas kicked off Nov. 28. Park MGM turned into a snowy paradise, complete with festive images projected across screens and a playlist packed with holiday hits that made Mariah a December icon.

In 1994, Mariah dropped Merry Christmas, featuring her now-iconic "All I Want For Christmas Is You." That track shot to the top, and more than 30 years later, it still plays everywhere once November hits. People call her the Queen of Christmas, and that title sticks.

So many wanted to watch the finale that organizers set up a livestream. TikTok LIVE carried it at 8 p.m. PST. Viewers across the globe watched and cheered with the Vegas audience.