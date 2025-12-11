ContestsEvents
Wu-Tang Clan Turned Down Drake Remix Offer for ‘Wu-Tang Forever’ Over Creative Differences

Method Man revealed that Wu-Tang Clan declined an opportunity to appear on Drake’s 2013 track “Wu-Tang Forever” because the song didn’t match up with the group’s artistic vision. The rapper…

Melissa Lianne
Ghostface Killah (L) and Method Man of the Wu-Tang Clan perform onstage with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images

Method Man revealed that Wu-Tang Clan declined an opportunity to appear on Drake's 2013 track "Wu-Tang Forever" because the song didn't match up with the group's artistic vision. The rapper made the comments during an appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony on Monday.

"I like Drake. I think he's a dope artist. He puts out some great music, obviously. Or else he wouldn't be as big as he is," said Method Man, per Hot New Hip Hop. "But when he sent the record, we were overseas. He did send the record. Some brothers were trying to write to it and sh*t. I'm sitting there and I'm like, 'I don't like it.'"

The rapper questioned the connection between the Toronto artist's track and what Wu-Tang had created. "I was like, 'What does this have to do with 'Wu-Tang Forever?' I'm not questioning his artistic ability or anything. I'm just saying for my taste, that was more or less like, 'I'm not getting on that,'" he explained.

The song samples the Staten Island collective's track "It's Yourz" from their 1997 album Wu-Tang Forever. Despite the sample and title reference, Method Man felt the record didn't represent what they stood for with their original work.

Drake's "Wu-Tang Forever" peaked at No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hit No. 13 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The track appeared on Nothing Was the Same, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2013.

Melissa LianneWriter
