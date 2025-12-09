This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 9

On Dec. 9, Post Malone marked his arrival to the hip-hop scene, and Nelly claimed a top music award. If someone told you that Drake and Kanye West would reconcile and share a stage on this date, you wouldn't have believed them. Follow along to discover more notable moments that happened on this date in hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Dec. 9 saw the release of landmark albums by various hip-hop and R&B artists, including:

2003: After a seven-year hiatus, Westside Connection released their final studio album, Terrorist Threats. The Gold-certified album achieved No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

These hip-hop and R&B artists received accolades on this day:

1991: Whitney Houston took home four awards for Top R&B Album, Top R&B Singles Artist, Top R&B Artist, and Top R&B Album Artist at the 2nd Billboard Music Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, music stars rocked the stage and delivered pulsating performances:

2021: In a rare event, Drake and Kanye West performed together during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, ending their long-running feud.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Key industry changes and challenges on this date included:

1990: After her involvement in a three-car accident, an ambulance rushed Paula Abdul to the North Hollywood AMI Medical Center with complaints of minor neck and back injuries.

