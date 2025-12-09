Register To Win: The Queens Tour Floor Seat Giveaway

Sponsored By: Black Promoters Collective

The Queens are coming to Charlotte and V 101.9 wants YOU and your crew on the FLOOR.

We’re celebrating Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, and Stephanie Mills hitting the Spectrum Center stage on February 15, and we’re sending one lucky squad to experience this legendary night up close.

Upload a picture of you and your 3 best friends for your chance to win FOUR FLOOR SEATS to The Queens concert.

Bring your day-ones, your brunch crew, your ride-or-dies because when legends gather, history happens.

Limit one entry per person per day.

