Register To Win: The Queens Tour Floor Seat Giveaway

Sponsored By: Black Promoters Collective The Queens are coming to Charlotte and V 101.9 wants YOU and your crew on the FLOOR. We’re celebrating Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle,…
The Queens are coming to Charlotte and V 101.9 wants YOU and your crew on the FLOOR.
We’re celebrating Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, and Stephanie Mills hitting the Spectrum Center stage on February 15, and we’re sending one lucky squad to experience this legendary night up close.
Upload a picture of you and your 3 best friends for your chance to win FOUR FLOOR SEATS to The Queens concert.
Bring your day-ones, your brunch crew, your ride-or-dies because when legends gather, history happens.
Limit one entry per person per day.
For the “The Queens Floor Seat Giveaway” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 12/15/24 and 11:59 PM ET on 2/1/25 by visiting V1019.com and completing the online entry form, including uploading a photo of you with your three best friends. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 2/2/25. Upon verification, the winner will receive four (4) floor tickets to The Queens Tour, featuring Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, and Stephanie Mills at the Spectrum Center on February 15, 2025, valued at approximately $100. Prize provided courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of V1019.com.