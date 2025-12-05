Ella Mai Sets February Release Date for Third Studio Album ‘Do You Still Love Me?’

Ella Mai announced on her social media platforms that she will release her third album, called Do You Still Love Me?, in early February 2025. This album will be released during Valentine's Week and during Scorpio season. Ella Mai has released a new album cover as well as an array of captions that signal romance to coincide with Valentine's Day and to promote the new music. This will be her first full-length studio album since Heart On My Sleeve (2022), after spending time releasing singles and performing live to help achieve an introspective sound.

Do You Still Love Me? is confirmed as a 14-track project. The set includes "Tell Her" and "Little Things," both featured in early promotional materials. "Tell Her," released in late August, serves as the lead single and signals the album's reflective tone. The track also interpolates Destiny's Child's "Say My Name," underscoring Mai's blend of nostalgic influences with contemporary production.

“At 24, you think you're grown, but you're actually still so young,” she says. “What's important to you at 24 and what's important to you at 30 is very different. I just want to make sure whatever I put out, if I listen to it in 10 years, I'm still proud of it.”

Promotional partners, including Ice Cream Convos' social media and newsletter, are helping drive rollout momentum. A Time. Change. Ready. Anniversary vinyl is available via Interscope, and the album presave is now live. The strategy emphasizes a slow-build approach suited to the streaming era, with potential visuals and behind-the-scenes content expected, while the full tracklist remains private.

The campaign also connects with Mai's Did You Miss Me? Anniversary Tour, beginning Dec. 7 in London and continuing through Amsterdam, Paris, Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles. The six intimate shows align the tour's promotion with the new album cycle, reinforcing her continued impact on R&B through emotionally honest storytelling and polished, modern production.