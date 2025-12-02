ContestsEvents
Wizkid’s Global Influence Gets the HBO Treatment

Wizkid has never been shy about making big moves, but in Music Box: Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, he finally slows down long enough to let the world see what fuels…

Kayla Morgan
Wizkid performs on the Other Stage on Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. The Glastonbury Festival of Performing Arts sees musicians, performers and artists come together for three days of live entertainment.
Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Wizkid has never been shy about making big moves, but in Music Box: Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, he finally slows down long enough to let the world see what fuels him. The new HBO documentary gives fans a close look at the sound, spirit, and city that shaped one of Nigeria’s most important artists. It is part celebration, part history lesson, and part reminder that music can shift the way people see an entire continent.

From Lagos Streets to Global Stages

Born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Wizkid grew up in the busy heart of Lagos. It was there that he first fell in love with music. But back then, Nigeria did not have a fully built music industry to help a young singer rise. According to the documentary’s press release, Wizkid pushed through with "raw talent, determination, and his belief that success would not only change his and his family’s lives, but also the global perception of Nigeria and the continent of Africa." That belief carried him beyond the borders of his hometown and onto international stages.

Rewriting the Story of a Nation

The film’s trailer, released Nov. 4, paints Wizkid as a "national hero" at a time when Nigeria is working to reclaim its identity after generations of colonial influence. It follows the Grammy winner from Nigeria to the United Kingdom as he performs for fans and revisits the complicated history between the two countries. The trailer makes the stakes clear, stating, "The colonists took away our soul, but things are beginning to change. Wizkid is a symbol of hope."

The documentary positions him not just as an entertainer but as an artist whose music helps rewrite a story that was not originally written by Africans themselves.

Sound That Travels Further Than Borders

Wizkid is described as "one of the most commercially successful African musicians of all time," and it is easy to see why. His songs blend Afrobeats, hip hop, and R&B in a way that feels both familiar and entirely his own. Along the way, he has teamed up with heavy hitters like Drake, Chris Brown and Skepta, pushing his sound into new territory while still honoring the roots that shaped it.

As the press release explains, "As the internet and streaming platforms enable world music to smash through borders, Wizkid uses his voice to challenge colonial legacies, and shift the narrative to offer a fuller picture of present day Africa and its cultural influence." It also notes that he sees his global reach as "a form of rebellion" and "a way to amplify and honor both African culture and African pride."

A Celebration of Pride, Power and Lagos

At its core, Music Box: Wizkid: Long Live Lagos shows what happens when an artist stays true to his origins even as the world opens its doors. It honors the city that raised Wizkid and the cultural force that his music has become. The documentary debuts Dec. 11 on HBO, with streaming available on HBO Max.

For longtime fans or anyone curious about how a sound from Lagos can echo around the world, this documentary offers a vibrant, hopeful look at a star using his platform to reshape how Africa is seen and celebrated.

