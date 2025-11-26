Michael Jackson Lands Two Songs on Billboard Global Charts in November 2025

Michael Jackson secured two spots on Billboard's worldwide rankings this week. "Beat It" made its first appearance, while "Billie Jean" rose higher than before.

The music arrived at No. 171 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 188 on the Billboard Global 200. "Billie Jean" reached No. 44 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., while hitting No. 49 on the Billboard Global 200, marking its 118th week on that list after spending two full years on the other.

Both come from Thriller, which rests at No. 40 on the Billboard 200 this week. The album also claims No. 20 on the Billboard 50 Album Sales chart and No. 7 on the Billboard 500 Catalogue Albums list.

The Essential Michael Jackson holds No. 9 in the UK Top 100 Albums. Bad grabbed No. 83, while Thriller landed at No. 87 on that same ranking.

In the Netherlands, Thriller occupies the No. 29 position on the Top 100 Albums chart, while Bad claims No. 73 and "Billie Jean" sits at No. 78 on the Top 100 Singles.

"Don't Stop Till You Get Enough" earned 2x Platinum certification in the UK after selling more than 1,200,000 units. In Greece, "Billie Jean" also received 2x Platinum certification when it re-entered the Top 100 International Tracks at No. 85.