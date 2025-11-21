This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 21

Nov. 21 was a turning point for many hip-hop and R&B artists. Some released their debut albums, and others made a comeback onto the scene. Take a look back at what has happened on Nov. 21 in hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Top artists released chart-bursting albums on this date:

1995: LL Cool J released his sixth studio album titled Mr. Smith. Ranked No. 4 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, it featured guest appearances from luminaries such as Foxy Brown, Fat Joe, and Boyz II Men.

2000: Capone-N-Noreaga released The Reunion, their second studio album. It scored No. 2 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart.

2000: 8Ball & MJG released Space Age 4 Eva, their fifth studio album. It logged at No. 9 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2000: The Wu-Tang Clan dropped their third studio album, The W. The album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

2006: Jay-Z marked his return to the scene with his ninth studio album, Kingdom Come. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and shipped over 680,000 copies in its first week.

2006: Snoop Dogg released his eighth studio album, Tha Blue Carpet Treatment. The album entered at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

2006: Record label Amaru Entertainment released Pac's Life, 2Pac's sixth posthumous album. It scored No. 9 on the Billboard 200, becoming the late rapper's tenth top-10 album.

Cultural Milestones

This date marked several cultural milestones in hip-hop and R&B:

1995: 2Pac, Suge Knight, and other Death Row artists gave out nearly 2,000 turkeys to needy families in Los Angeles for Thanksgiving.

2010: Usher won Male Soul/R&B Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Album awards at the 38th Annual American Music Awards.

2021: Cardi B hosted the 49th Annual American Music Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She became the second female rapper in history, after Queen Latifah, to host the music gala.

2021: Megan Thee Stallion was among the biggest winners on the night at the American Music Awards, scooping three awards. She won Favorite Female Artist – Hip-Hop, Favorite Trending Song, and Favorite Album – Hip-Hop.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 21 saw pulsating performances by top hip-hop and R&B acts:

2006: Akon and Snoop Dogg delivered an energetic performance of their collaborative single "I Wanna Love You" during the 34th American Music Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

2010: Rihanna co-headlined the 38th American Music Awards ceremony. She performed the singles "Love the Way You Lie (Part II)," "What's My Name," and "Only Girl (In the World)."

Industry Changes and Challenges

On this date, the hip-hop and R&B scene experienced notable changes and challenges:

2008: T.I. testified in a Cincinnati murder trial for the prosecution against a suspect accused of killing his friend in a post-concert shootout aimed at his entourage.

2024: The Illinois Supreme Court reversed Jussie Smollett's conviction on charges of filing a false police report.