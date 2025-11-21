Gospel Star Yolanda Adams Joins Broadway’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Cast, Musical Drops Holiday Track

Alicia Keys' Broadway musical Hell's Kitchen has announced that Yolanda Adams will join the cast as Miss Liza Jane for a limited run beginning Nov. 21. Adams will alternate the role through Dec. 16, then take it over exclusively through Jan. 25, 2026, following Kecia Lewis's exit on Dec. 13. The production, which opened at the Shubert Theatre in spring 2024 after previews in late March, continues its celebrated run with a creative team led by director Michael Greif, choreographer Camille A. Brown, music director Lily Ling, orchestrator Tom Kitt, and a book by Kristoffer Diaz.

"Performing on Broadway has always been a dream of mine," said Adams in a statement. "Growing up a musician, Miss Liza Jane reminds me of a wonderful mentor that blessed my life immensely. Alicia Keys has crafted an amazing story that exemplifies how we are all connected in one way or another. This show feels like home!"

"I am beyond excited to welcome one of the greats across the globe, Yolanda Adams, to the Hell's Kitchen family," said Keys. "Her singular, extraordinary voice and undeniable presence will bring great power, light, and emotion to the role of Miss Liza Jane, a role created so beautifully by Kecia Lewis. Her authenticity and heart perfectly embody the soul of this story, and we are excited for audiences to witness her artistry."

Hell's Kitchen has earned 13 Tony Award nominations for 2024, including wins for Maleah Joi Moon and Kecia Lewis, and also won the GRAMMY for Best Musical Theater Album. Current cast members include Jessica Vosk as Jersey, Durrell "Tank" Babbs as Davis, Phillip Johnson Richardson as Knuck, and Amanda Reid, among others. Upcoming cast adjustments include Ne-Yo replacing Babbs beginning Dec. 4, Vosk departing in late November with Kelsee Kimmel stepping into Jersey through Jan. 11, and Richardson transitioning his role to Lamont Walker II.