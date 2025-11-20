New Accusers Step Forward in Smokey Robinson Case

The legal battle surrounding legendary singer Smokey Robinson just grew louder and heavier. What started as four anonymous women accusing the music icon of sexual assault has now expanded, with PEOPLE reporting that two more individuals have stepped forward. Their claims add even more tension to a case that was already drawing national attention.

New Claims Added to the Case

According to PEOPLE, the original group of women who sued Robinson in May filed a new court motion on November 14 to amend their complaint. They want to include two additional alleged victims, a man and a woman, who both say Robinson, eighty five, attempted to force them to touch his erect penis.

Robinson’s attorney, Christopher Frost, strongly pushed back in a statement to the outlet. He called the lawsuit an “organized, avaricious campaign to extract money from an eighty five year old legend.” Frost also said, “This group of people, who hide behind anonymity, and their attorneys seek global publicity while making the ugliest of false allegations. Once the public can see the truth, their avaricious motives and fabricated claims will be revealed.”

Jane Doe Five’s Allegations

The motion states that Jane Doe Five worked on and off as a housekeeper for Robinson between 2005 and 2011. She claims Robinson grabbed her hand and tried to force her to touch his erect penis more than ten times. She also says he asked her to come into the bathroom while he showered and scrub his back.

Jane Doe Five further alleges that Robinson touched her breasts several times, which she says caused emotional trauma so severe that she had breast reduction surgery in 2015. She also claims Robinson’s wife, Frances, contributed to a “hostile work environment” and used “ethnically pejorative” language toward her.

John Doe One’s Experience

John Doe One told attorneys that he began doing car detailing work for the Robinsons in 2013. He claims Robinson “touch[ed] and fondle[d]” his erect penis in front of him “numerous” times and later attempted to force him to touch it in 2022.

He says he was fired soon after the incident but was called back to work a year later by Frances Robinson. According to the motion, the harassment continued, leading to “humiliation, emotional distress and ongoing fear for his safety and dignity.”

Plaintiffs Respond

“We commend these two courageous survivors for stepping forward and adding their voices to this case,” the plaintiffs attorney John Harris said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We look forward to advocating for them vigorously as they pursue the justice they deserve.”

The motion says the new claims “mirror, both in substance and scope, those already set forth by Jane Does 1 to 4, and largely concern the same time periods, locations, and conduct by the same defendants.” The court will decide whether the expanded complaint can move forward during a hearing on January 6, 2026.

Robinson’s Countersuit and What Comes Next

Shortly after the original lawsuit was filed, Robinson launched a five hundred million dollar cross complaint accusing the plaintiffs and their legal team of defamation during a press conference. He also filed a motion to strike the initial complaint. In September, however, a judge ruled that the accusers may remain anonymous while the case continues, despite objections from Robinson’s legal team, as reported by Rolling Stone.