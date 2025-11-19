ContestsEvents
Leon Thomas Has the Funniest Take After Fans Throw Hands at His Show

Concerts usually get loud, exciting, and a little chaotic, but nobody expected this kind of action at Leon Thomas’s recent show. During his Sunday, Nov. 16 performance at The Fillmore…

Kayla Morgan
Leon Thomas III performs onstage at the VVIP Superlounge Experience during Day 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Concerts usually get loud, exciting, and a little chaotic, but nobody expected this kind of action at Leon Thomas’s recent show. During his Sunday, Nov. 16 performance at The Fillmore in Maryland, the crowd was vibing as usual when suddenly a fight broke out. Not just a little disagreement either. A full-on brawl. And of course, someone caught it on camera.

A fan posted the clip on TikTok, showing two people swinging at each other in the audience. Over the video, the fan joked, "if you were at leon thomas in dc and have the lore or better footage we need it 😭." In the caption, they added, "i need on the ground journalism !!!!!!!!!" which definitely added to the comedy of the moment.

Leon Thomas Reacts With Perfect Comic Timing

Thomas saw the TikTok and wasted no time joining the fun. In the comments, he wrote, "I got no songs that warrant this." It was the type of reaction that instantly made the video even more entertaining.

The next day, Monday, Nov. 17, he posted the video again on X, adding another playful line: "I don’t got one song for yall to be doing this to 😭." It seems even he couldn’t believe that his smooth, soulful catalog had inspired a full fight scene.

The Tour Goes On

Despite the unexpected chaos, Thomas’s Mutts Don’t Heel Tour is rolling forward. He’s performing across the United States and Canada in cities like Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Detroit, Minneapolis and Los Angeles. After a short rest, he’ll continue on to the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia starting in March 2026. In other words, the man is booked and busy.

A Big Year for Leon Thomas

The excitement around Thomas isn’t just about the tour or the viral video. Leon Thomas, also known as Leon Thomas III, earned six Grammy nominations on Friday, Nov. 7, making him the second most nominated artist this year, just behind Kendrick Lamar who received nine.

Thomas has written for major stars like Ariana Grande and SZA, and many teens from the 2010s still remember him from Nickelodeon. His album "MUTT" is up for Album of the Year and is described by Grammy.com as "a fusion of jazz, neo soul, and rock." His full list of nominations includes:

• Album of the Year for "MUTT."
• Best New Artist.
• Best R and B Performance for "MUTT (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk)."
• Best Traditional R and B Performance for "VIBES DON'T LIE."
• Best R and B Album for "MUTT."
• Best R and B Song for "YES IT IS."

With viral moments, a major tour, and a huge Grammys season, Leon Thomas is having a year that keeps fans entertained whether they’re listening to his music or accidentally watching a ringside match unfold in the crowd.

