ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mariah Carey 1988 Demo Cassette Heads to Auction Block Dec. 2

A demo tape from Mariah Carey, recorded in 1988, will go up for auction starting Dec. 2 through music marketplace Wax Poetics. The cassette comes from producer Arthur Baker’s collection….

Melissa Lianne
Mariah Carey performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images

A demo tape from Mariah Carey, recorded in 1988, will go up for auction starting Dec. 2 through music marketplace Wax Poetics. The cassette comes from producer Arthur Baker's collection. It features seven tracks with unreleased recordings and early versions of songs that appeared on the singer's self-titled 1990 debut album.

Baker got the cassette at a Christmas party in New York when the then-19-year-old was working as a backup singer for Brenda K. Starr. Starr approached Baker at the party to tell him about her background singer's material. After the party, Baker brought the recording to his studio to listen.

"I stick the cassette in and the first three songs are all hits and I'm thinking holy sh*t it's Madonna meets Whitney," Baker said in a statement, according to Complex. "She writes like Madonna sounds like Whitney. This is it, I've discovered gold."

The auction opens Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. ET and runs through Dec. 11. Wax Poetics expects the item could sell for as much as $20,000.

"This tape is one of the most sought-after items we have come across," said Alex Bruh, co-owner and CEO of Wax Poetics, according to Complex. "It captures the exact moment an era-defining artist was emerging, before the world knew her name."

In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer recalled saving money and bartering studio time to put her songs on tape.

Baker has kept the cassette for almost four decades but is selling it now to fund upcoming projects: a documentary film about the song "Walking on Sunshine," a personal memoir, and a podcast.

The sale will include a verified certificate of authenticity, archival notes, and historical context from Baker's collection and the Wax Poetics archive team.

Brenda K. StarrMariah Carey
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Keyshia Cole on the left and Hunxho on the right.
MusicKeyshia Cole and Hunxho Spark Reunion Speculation After Atlanta PerformanceJennifer Eggleston
American songwriter and record producer Jermaine Dupri is seen prior to the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MusicJermaine Dupri Unveils New Era for So So Def With ‘Magic City’ AlbumJennifer Eggleston
Megan thee stallion, tory lanez-3
MusicTory Lanez Loses Appeal in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting CaseKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect