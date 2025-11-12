This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 12

Nov. 12 is a date with a lot in store for hip-hop and R&B enthusiasts. The legendary 2Pac announced his arrival with the release of his album, while Mariah Carey scooped several awards at an annual event. Discover more notable moments that happened on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 12 saw new album releases from various hip-hop and R&B artists:

1991: 2Pac released his debut album, 2Pacalypse Now. The album turned out to be an inspiration to upcoming rappers and scored No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.

Cultural Milestones

Top artists received the recognition they deserved on this day, albeit some were posthumous:

2002: The City of Atlanta declared Nov. 12 as TLC Day in memory of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, who was killed in a car crash at the age of 30.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Top music artists delivered dazzling performances at different venues on Nov. 12:

1997: All-4-One, Az Yet, and Celine Dion performed at the Neil Bogart Memorial Fund's Children's Choice Award dinner in honor of record producer David Foster.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On Nov. 12, the industry underwent several changes and challenges:

2019: A court granted Eric B. bail after he spent two weeks behind bars for a 17-year arrest warrant.

