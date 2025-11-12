Register To Win: Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross with the Charlotte Symphony

V 101.9 is bringing you a night of smooth, soulful vibes! 🎶

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross with the Charlotte Symphony! Friday, November 21st at 7:30 PM inside Knight Theatre.

Get ready for an unforgettable tribute as Ruben Studdard performs the timeless hits of Luther Vandross backed by the powerful Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.

Scroll down and register to win your tickets!

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.