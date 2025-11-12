Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s Album Reaches Platinum Status in Nine Months

The collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U by PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake is still at the top of the charts and has significant cultural relevance months after it was released. Dropped on Feb. 14, the Valentine's Day project blends Toronto-influenced R&B and hip-hop across 21 tracks, featuring artists like Yebba and Chino Pacas.

Highlights include “NOKIA,” “DIE TRYING,” and “SOMEBODY LOVES ME,” which has earned a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 246,000 first-week equivalent units, marking PARTYNEXTDOOR's first chart-topping album and Drake's 14th. The project's commercial success was bolstered by the Summer Some Special Shows 4 U (UK/EU) Tour, featuring both artists playing songs from the album all summer long.

The release plan was not limited to digital streaming, as $ome $exy $ongs 4 U was released on cassette, CD, and vinyl through Complex Shop and circulated to fans and collectors on various formats.

The album was certified platinum by the RIAA for exceeding more than one million units sold in the U.S. Six songs —“Somebody Loves Me,” “Die Trying,” “Gimme a Hug,” “Spider-Man Superman,” “Something About You,” and “CN Tower”— have each achieved gold certification for over 500,000 equivalent units sold.

“NOKIA,” directed for IMAX by Theo Skudra, became a 2x platinum single, marking a major career milestone for PARTYNEXTDOOR. The campaign expanded in October with a short film inspired by the album, including visuals for “Somebody Loves Me,” “OMW,” and “When He's Gone.”