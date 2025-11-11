Max B Released After 16 Years Behind Bars

Max B has been officially released from prison after serving roughly 16 years. His freedom marks the end of a sentence that began in 2009 and was later reduced following a 2016 plea deal for aggravated manslaughter.

“We got a date! I've got Nov. 9, 2025, baby!” he said earlier this year. That prediction proved accurate, as he walked out of Northern State Prison exactly as promised.

“I'm feeling righteous, man,” Max said. “I'm doing alright. This is almost over. … Wavy Baby coming home real soon. We on divine time,” he said. “I'm working. I can't wait to get re-acclimated. You already know I'm a musical genius myself, so n***as gotta get reacclimated with my shit. It's a challenge. I love a good challenge. … I'm the trendsetter.”

French Montana celebrated Max B's return on social media, confirming the homecoming and marking the occasion as a long-awaited victory for the Harlem music scene.

Fans are already anticipating new music, with rumors of a “Coke Wave” project that could unite nostalgia with a more mature perspective. The rapper's comeback arrives in a music industry transformed by streaming, offering both challenges and opportunities to reconnect with listeners.

Max B identified as a new man, who was married, had four kids, and said he wanted to think more about recreation with family, finances, and leaving a legacy. He commented that he was ready to start fresh, come up with other obstacles, and lift himself back into music.