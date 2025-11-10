ContestsEvents
Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli Returns to the Grammys with His Story

Fab Morvan, once half of the world-famous group Milli Vanilli, has earned his first Grammy nomination in more than thirty years. On November 7, he was nominated for Best Audio…

Kayla Morgan
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Fab Morvan, once half of the world-famous group Milli Vanilli, has earned his first Grammy nomination in more than thirty years. On November 7, he was nominated for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for reading his memoir You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli.

This is the first time the Recording Academy has recognized him since his and the late Rob Pilatus’ Best New Artist award was revoked in 1990 after it was revealed they had not sung on the group’s hit songs.

The Rise and the Scandal

In the late 1980s, Milli Vanilli quickly became a global sensation with songs like “Girl You Know It’s True” and “Blame It on the Rain.” But behind the fame was a secret.

Morvan and Pilatus had signed a record deal without realizing they would not be allowed to sing on their own tracks. The vocals had already been recorded by American singers Charles Shaw, John Davis, and Brad Howell.

“Every time we came to the studio we tried to look for people. There was nobody there,” Morvan told PEOPLE. “They made sure that we never came in contact.”

When the truth was made public, the reaction was harsh.

“We went from being these loved characters to being laughed at and ridiculed,” he said. “We were the butt of all the jokes and easy targets. It was ugly. Rob took it really personally.”

Retelling What Really Happened

Documentary director Luke Korem was drawn to Morvan’s story after hearing him speak live.

“I watched a YouTube video of Fabrice telling his story at The Moth in New York City, and at the end he sang,” Korem said. “He had this beautiful voice, and I thought, ‘Wait a minute. I thought the story was that these two guys were talentless frauds. I didn’t know he could sing.’ ”

Morvan has continued to share his experience through the documentary, a biopic, his memoir, and now new music, including a new version of “Girl You Know It’s True” released in August 2024.

“I never really think about fame, but I do come from a family of musicians. People don’t know that — traditional Caribbean music,” he told Interview magazine. “I have a lot of composers in my family, so it was in the DNA. When it comes to what I am musically, you will discover that you haven’t seen anything yet. It’s something I was born with, and when you’re born with something, it stays with you forever.”

A Voice That Matters

This new Grammy nomination is more than recognition. It represents Morvan being heard for his own voice and his own story.

