ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Prince Estate Announces Five-Day Tribute Across Twin Cities for 10th Anniversary of Artist’s Death

The Prince Estate will host a five-day celebration from June 3 to 7, 2026. Ten years will have passed since Prince Rogers Nelson died. Events will unfold at Paisley Park…

Melissa Lianne
Musician Prince performs on stage at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The Prince Estate will host a five-day celebration from June 3 to 7, 2026. Ten years will have passed since Prince Rogers Nelson died. Events will unfold at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, downtown Minneapolis, and St. Paul.

The estate dubbed it the "10th Year Anniversary Celebration of Life." 

"A moment to gather. A moment to celebrate. A moment to honor the music, creativity, and community that Prince created that continues to inspire and bring us all together," the estate said on Instagram. "Join us as we share the stories, the memories, the legacy."

On April 21, 2016, Prince Rogers Nelson died at age 57. The loss sent shockwaves through fans worldwide.

Paisley Park transformed into a museum and tour site in October 2016, six months after he passed. The Chanhassen complex had served as his home and recording studio.

This announcement arrives while fans flock to the Twin Cities for the Purple Rain stage musical, having its pre-Broadway run. November 5 marked the opening night at Minneapolis's historic State Theatre.

As for the festival, the multi-venue setup might let more fans attend next year. Some fans crave arena-sized performers at future celebrations, as well as artists who shaped the Minneapolis icon and musicians inspired by his work.

The estate hasn't shared specific programming details or venues yet, but fans can visit paisleypark.com for updates as the date approaches. In the meantime, The Purple Rain stage musical runs through November 23. Fans can pick up tickets on the show's website

PrincePrince Rogers Nelson
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Drake at a basketball game
MusicDrake’s OVO Brand Steps Into a New Digital EraKayla Morgan
(L-R) Beyoncé accepts the Album of the Year award for "COWBOY CARTER" with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBeyoncé Embraces the Blue Ivy ‘Manager’ Joke with a New Hoodie Fans Are LovingKayla Morgan
split image, ... lil wayne and kash doll
MusicKash Doll Shows Love to Lil Wayne in Viral MomentKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect