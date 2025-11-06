Prince Estate Announces Five-Day Tribute Across Twin Cities for 10th Anniversary of Artist’s Death

The Prince Estate will host a five-day celebration from June 3 to 7, 2026. Ten years will have passed since Prince Rogers Nelson died. Events will unfold at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, downtown Minneapolis, and St. Paul.

The estate dubbed it the "10th Year Anniversary Celebration of Life."

"A moment to gather. A moment to celebrate. A moment to honor the music, creativity, and community that Prince created that continues to inspire and bring us all together," the estate said on Instagram. "Join us as we share the stories, the memories, the legacy."

On April 21, 2016, Prince Rogers Nelson died at age 57. The loss sent shockwaves through fans worldwide.

Paisley Park transformed into a museum and tour site in October 2016, six months after he passed. The Chanhassen complex had served as his home and recording studio.

This announcement arrives while fans flock to the Twin Cities for the Purple Rain stage musical, having its pre-Broadway run. November 5 marked the opening night at Minneapolis's historic State Theatre.

As for the festival, the multi-venue setup might let more fans attend next year. Some fans crave arena-sized performers at future celebrations, as well as artists who shaped the Minneapolis icon and musicians inspired by his work.