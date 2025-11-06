First Look at Michael Shows Jaafar Jackson Stepping Into Legendary Spotlight

Fans of Michael Jackson just got a very exciting peek behind the curtain. A brand new teaser for the upcoming biopic Michael has arrived, and it is already stirring up emotions, curiosity, and a whole lot of nostalgia. And yes, the moonwalk makes an appearance.

Stepping Into the Spotlight

The teaser, released Thursday, Nov. 6, shows Jaafar Jackson, the son of Michael’s brother Jermaine, stepping into the superstar’s shoes with surprising confidence. He recreates his uncle’s vocals, stage presence, and legendary dance moves. It feels like déjà vu in the best way.

The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua and features Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael, Colman Domingo as father and manager Joe, Nia Long as mother Katherine, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, and Miles Teller as lawyer and manager John Branca.

Jaafar appears in the teaser wearing the classic stage outfits and wide brimmed hats, dancing under bright lights to the kind of choreography that once made arenas shake. According to the movie’s description, he brings the energy “that led him to become the the biggest entertainer in the world.”

The official synopsis explains, “Highlighting both his life off stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.”

Behind the Scenes Voices

Producer Graham King, who also produced the award winning Bohemian Rhapsody, is helping bring this vision to life.

Colman Domingo, fresh off his Oscar nomination for Rustin, said filming this movie has been meaningful. Speaking about playing Joe Jackson, he told PEOPLE, “I seem to be on the track of interrogating some of these real life human beings. I want to find their humanity, I want to find their heart and their humor. It may go against public opinion sometimes, but I think that's my responsibility to find the complex version of these people.”

Director Antoine Fuqua has praised Jaafar’s performance, saying, "It's incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life. There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera."

Miles Teller also shared his excitement after spending time with the real John Branca, saying, “Regardless of what you know or what your opinion may be, Michael is one of the greatest to ever do it, if not the greatest. … He deserves a movie, and I'm excited to be a part of it.”

Mark Your Calendar