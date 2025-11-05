Juwanna Mann 2….What??

In 2002, we got one of the funniest basketball movies starring Miguel Nunez as Juwanna Mann. The film also stars Vivica A. Fox, Tommy Davidson, Kim Wayans, Ginuwine, Lil Kim, Jenifer Lewis, along various WNBA players.

Back in 2002, Juwanna Mann was shot in Charlotte, N.C. It was about Jamal Jeffries (played by Miguel A. Nunez) getting kicked off his pro team. He was not a team player, arrogant, cocky, and all of the above. After being released, he got the idea of playing as a woman in the WNBA after watching Brittani Warrick and current NBA Star Seth Curry play basketball in the yard. Desperate to be back in the league, Jamal dresses up as a woman and joins the Charlotte Banshees. During his time with the Banshees, he learns how to play as a team and not be a selfish player. After falling for his co-star Michelle (Vivica Fox), he knew he had to come clean. During the final game, he was exposed for who he really was, apologized to the league and the commissioners, and was eventually let back in the NBA.

In an interview with a TMZ correspondent, Miguel hinted at a Juwanna Mann 2. He mentioned that they will start writing the scripts as soon as next year. But he’s the dilemma, his character was caught, and he was back in the NBA, so what will this movie be about? HE said a few of the original cast members will be in part two as well.