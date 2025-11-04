Register To Win: Laffs & Love: Tone-X & Friends Comedy Night
Get ready for a night full of Laffs, Love, and Legendary vibes! Join Tone-X live at Headliners CLT (225 E 6th St) on Thursday, November 14th featuring a powerhouse lineup that’s gonna have Charlotte in stitches!
🎭 Special guests:
- Darren Brand – Wild ’N Out star & proud NC A&T alum
- B Daht – Wild ’N Out, WSSU legend, & Power 98’s own
- Mario Tory – straight from the Kountry Wayne Tour
- Chris “Funnyman” Robinson – comedy heat guaranteed
🎶 Vibes by: Tab D’Biase “The Million Dollar DJ” & The Charlotte Soul Band
🕢 Doors: 7:30 PM | Showtime: 9:00 PM sharp
🎟️ Grab your tickets now at Tonexandfriends.com
This one’s for the culture, the comedy, and the Carolina love! Don’t miss it, Charlotte! 💜
Limit one entry per person per day. Sponsored By: Big Top Marketing
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Laffs & Love with Tone-X & Friends” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 11/7/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 11/14/25 by visiting V1019.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or before 11/14/25 and, upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to see Laffs & Love with Tone-X & Friends at Headliners CLT. Approximate Retail Value: $25. Prize provided courtesy of Tone-X & Friends Entertainment. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of V1019.com.