This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 3

On Nov. 3, Positive K exploded onto the rap scene with his debut album, while Mary J. Blige soared the Billboard charts. Other music artists received top accolades for their contributions to the industry. Check out this summary of notable events and milestones in hip-hop and R&B on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 3 marked the release of new albums, hit singles, and chart-topping tracks:

1992: Positive K dropped his debut album, The Skills Dat Pay Da Bills. The album's supporting single, "I Got a Man," logged in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Singles chart.

Cultural Milestones

Several hip-hop and R&B artists attained cultural milestones on this date:

1990: "Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla Ice finally peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 100, making it the first rap song to top the chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, top hip-hop and R&B artists electrified their fans with smashing performances:

1973: The Jackson 5 performed their hit song "Dancing Machine" on the Soul Train TV show. The highlight of the show was when a young Michael Jackson did the robot dance.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B scene underwent notable changes and challenges on this date:

2015: A former prison officer was sentenced to one year behind bars for selling stories to the press about George Michael's time in prison.

