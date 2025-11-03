Michael Jackson Crowned Highest Paid Dead Celebrity Once Again

Michael Jackson might have left the world in 2009, but his impact—and income—keep growing like he never stopped performing. According to Forbes, the King of Pop was once again named the highest-paid dead celebrity of 2025, earning an incredible $105 million over the past year. That’s more than any other late icon by a wide margin.

Since his passing, Jackson’s estate has brought in $3.5 billion, keeping his name on top not only as a music legend but also as a financial powerhouse. “When it comes to estate earnings, it’s MJ, then an enormous canyon, then everybody else,” an estate attorney told Forbes.

The Deal of the Century

Much of this year’s fortune came from the 2024 sale of half of Jackson’s master recordings and publishing catalog to Sony Music for $600 million. The deal also included a new royalty structure giving the estate a bigger piece of global profits from his music.

Not everyone was thrilled about it—Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, argued the sale went against her son’s wishes. But the agreement secured Jackson’s catalog as one of the most valuable in history.

This kind of deal is nothing new for MJ. Back in 1985, he shocked the industry by buying the ATV Music catalog, which included The Beatles’ Lennon-McCartney songbook, for $47.5 million. When that catalog sold to Sony in 2016, it earned $750 million—worth about $1 billion today. Talk about a smart move.

A Never-Ending Show

Jackson’s legacy goes far beyond music royalties. His 2009 posthumous concert film This Is It grossed $267 million at the box office, while Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour by Cirque du Soleil made another $160 million, becoming the top live show of 2012.

In Las Vegas, Michael Jackson ONE has surpassed 5,000 performances at Mandalay Bay and is now extended through 2030. On Broadway, MJ: The Musical continues to thrill audiences, earning nearly $300 million worldwide since its 2022 debut, with five productions running around the globe in 2025.

The Beat Goes On

And there’s more on the way. The highly anticipated biopic Michael, starring Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, is set to premiere in April 2026. Industry insiders expect it to spark another wave of interest—and, of course, another surge in sales.

Even surrounded by other music greats on Forbes’ list—like Prince, John Lennon, and Bob Marley—Jackson still stands alone. Together, the top-earning deceased celebrities brought in $541 million before taxes, but MJ’s cut towers above the rest.