Stevie Wonder’s ‘Superstition’ Was Created for Jeff Beck Before Label Stepped In

In October 1972, Stevie Wonder improvised and recorded “Superstition,” a song that would become one of his biggest hits. At the time, Wonder had been collaborating with guitarist Jeff Beck and originally intended for Beck to record and release the track first. The partnership emerged from Beck's participation on Wonder's Talking Book album, with Wonder promising to write him a song in return.

Beck recalled the spontaneous studio moment that sparked the song's creation. “Stevie came kinda boogying into the studio, ‘Don't stop.' ‘Ah, c'mon Stevie, I can't play the drums.' Then the lick came out. ‘Superstition'. That was my song in return for Talking Book. I thought, ‘He's given me the riff of the century,'” Beck said, according to American songwriter.

Although Beck recorded his own version of “Superstition” with the Beck, Bogert & Appice band in July 1972, Motown opted to prioritize Wonder's release to ensure strong sales for his upcoming album. As a result, Wonder's version appeared first as the lead single from Talking Book in October 1972, climbing to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 by early 1973. Beck's recording was delayed by five months, reaching audiences only after Wonder's had become a global success.

Reportedly, Beck and his group were unhappy with the delay because they believed their version of "Superstition" would have made the charts if they had not been delayed. Wonder later explained that the decision had not been his alone but rather a strategic move by Motown executives seeking a hit single.

“Motown decided they wanted to release ‘Superstition',” he recalled. “I said Jeff wanted it. And they told me I needed a strong single in order for the album to be successful. My understanding was that Jeff would be releasing ‘Superstition' long before I was going to finish my album. Jeff recorded ‘Superstition' in July, so I thought it would be out. I did promise him the song, and I'm sorry it happened and that he came out with some of the arrogant statements he came out with.”