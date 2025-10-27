Miguel Drops First Album in Eight Years, Opens Up About Personal Journey

After an eight-year wait, Miguel has released Caos, his fifth studio work. The Oct. 23, 2025 drop marks his return with 12 fresh tracks, including a link-up with funk master George Clinton.

"The sound of the album was very much inspired by that nonlinear kind of aggressive tone that I think, at least personally, I've had to take with myself and really get to the bottom of things," Miguel said, according to USA TODAY.

Breaking from his past work about love, Miguel shifts gears. "My music has primarily leaned into the beauty of things. And this was about the ugliness and the challenges," he shared per USA TODAY.

His Spanish track "El Pleito" stands out as his top pick. The song speaks to his Mexican background at a time when immigration sits at the center of U.S. talks.

The path to this album twisted and turned. In 2023, he scrapped "Viscera" mid-production. "I took the most timely and the most true songs to the overall purpose of this album and built around that," he said.

Life has changed a lot since his 2017 release, War & Leisure. His marriage to Nazanin Mandi ended in 2022. The next chapter brought fatherhood in 2024, plus a teaching spot at NYU.

Between albums, he kept his music flowing. He worked with big names like Diplo and Calvin Harris. Four shorter EPs filled the gap between major releases.

Unlike many modern albums stuffed with tracks, "Caos" stays sharp and focused. It opens with its namesake song and closes with "Comma / Karma," where George Clinton adds his signature funk.