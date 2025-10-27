Angela Bassett Rules the Runway in Queen Ramonda’s ‘Black Panther’ Look
Angela Bassett just turned a Hollywood runway into the royal court of Wakanda. On Sunday, Oct. 26, the Academy Award winner made a surprise appearance at Vogue World: Hollywood —…
On Sunday, Oct. 26, the Academy Award winner made a surprise appearance at Vogue World: Hollywood — and she didn’t just walk, she ruled. Bassett arrived in the original gown worn by her character Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, turning the Paramount Pictures Studios lot into a scene straight out of the Marvel universe.
A Royal Look Reimagined
The moment Bassett appeared, the crowd erupted. Her gown, designed by the legendary Ruth E. Carter, shimmered in deep shades of purple — the color of royalty — with golden Wakandan hieroglyphs running down the sides. The halter-style dress was finished with a sculptural gold collar that gleamed under the lights, reminding everyone that Bassett doesn’t just wear fashion — she embodies it.
According to Vogue, to complete the look, she wore Ramonda’s striking 3-D printed crown atop an isicholo, a traditional hat worn by married Zulu women. Carter collaborated with artist Julia Koerner to design the futuristic headpiece. And of course, no queen walks without her jewels — Bassett accessorized with Ramonda’s gold jewelry, designed by Douriean Fletcher, including the elaborate earrings and ornate collar fans remember from the film.
A Celebration of Afrofuturism
Bassett’s walk was part of the show’s Afrofuturism section, a segment celebrating how designers like Carter have reimagined traditional African garments for the big screen. It was a fitting tribute — Carter herself became the first Black costume designer to win an Academy Award for her work on Black Panther, and later took home another for Wakanda Forever.
Bassett’s appearance was more than a fashion moment. It was a reminder of the power of representation, creativity, and cultural pride — all wrapped in gold and purple threads.
The Magic of Vogue World
Vogue World has quickly become one of fashion’s most talked-about events since launching in 2022. After making stops in London and Paris, the 2025 edition in Los Angeles brought together film, fashion, and art — and Bassett’s walk might just be the highlight of them all.
The actress, who won her own Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2023 for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda, proved she doesn’t just play royalty — she is royalty.
As one fan reportedly shouted from the audience, “All hail the queen!” And on that runway, there was no doubt who reigned supreme.