30 For Queen Naija

With the release of her 3rd album, Queen Naija is feeling more than 30. During this interview, we get a chance to talk to Queen Naija Bulls about life and the music industry. Queen Naija started her media journey on YouTube, where she would post a day in the life videos. Later, she would get a chance on the big screen in season 13 of American Idol, where she advanced to the Hollywood round. She mentioned in the interview that as a child, she would lead songs at her church, building her vocal range. In December 2017, she released her breakout single with 30 Hertz “Medicine,” which helped establish her in the R&B space. Her album “Karma” would follow, which went double platinum and eventually dropped the Queen Naija EP in 2018.

Born in Michigan, Queen credits her mom for her musical abilities. She was also influenced by the Motown sound of Detroit, which helped her along the way. Queen also reflects on the past relationship drama and how she used music to let go of toxic relationship energy to focus on her career.

During the interview, Queen Naija gave us some exclusive content. I asked Queen Naija, “Will we get some gospel music from you”, she replied, “I haven’t told anyone this, but V101.9, but yes”. Queen mentioned that she and Kehani had some conversations about a gospel song. Will we get some music from these ladies?