ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

30 For Queen Naija

With the release of her 3rd album, Queen Naija is feeling more than 30.  During this interview, we get a chance to talk to Queen Naija Bulls about life and…

O'Brien Notes
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 29: Queen Naija attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

With the release of her 3rd album, Queen Naija is feeling more than 30.  During this interview, we get a chance to talk to Queen Naija Bulls about life and the music industry. Queen Naija started her media journey on YouTube, where she would post a day in the life videos.  Later, she would get a chance on the big screen in season 13 of American Idol, where she advanced to the Hollywood round.  She mentioned in the interview that as a child, she would lead songs at her church, building her vocal range. In December 2017, she released her breakout single with 30 Hertz “Medicine,” which helped establish her in the R&B space.  Her album “Karma” would follow, which went double platinum and eventually dropped the Queen Naija EP in 2018.

Born in Michigan, Queen credits her mom for her musical abilities. She was also influenced by the Motown sound of Detroit, which helped her along the way. Queen also reflects on the past relationship drama and how she used music to let go of toxic relationship energy to focus on her career.

During the interview, Queen Naija gave us some exclusive content. I asked Queen Naija, “Will we get some gospel music from you”, she replied, “I haven’t told anyone this, but V101.9, but yes”.  Queen mentioned that she and Kehani had some conversations about a gospel song.  Will we get some music from these ladies?

Today is the release of her new EP titled 30, which she mentioned has many different meanings, and not just turning 30.  It signified growth, a reset, a new decade of her life, a newfound confidence, and boldness.  You can also catch artists like Mariah the Scientist and Cash Cobain on the EP.  It features 8 songs, with her hit song “Rain” leading the way.

queen naija
O'Brien NotesEditor
Related Stories
Recording artists Eminem (L) and Rihanna perform onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicEminem & Rihanna’s ‘The Monster’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views ClubSheena Suhr
Post Malone Challenges Injured Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 2026 Amid Celebrity Wrestling Surge
MusicPost Malone Challenges Injured Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 2026 Amid Celebrity Wrestling SurgeSheena Suhr
Bruno Mars of music group Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021.
MusicBruno Mars’ Debut Album Enters Rare Billboard TerritoryKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect