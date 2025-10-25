This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 25
GRAMMY winner Ciara, best known for her top 10 hits “Oh,” “Goodies,” and “1, 2 Step,” commemorates her birthday on Oct. 25. In 2008, Billboard named the singer its Woman…
GRAMMY winner Ciara, best known for her top 10 hits "Oh," "Goodies," and "1, 2 Step," commemorates her birthday on Oct. 25. In 2008, Billboard named the singer its Woman of the Year in recognition of her success and influence in the music industry. Chris Brown also released his memorable song "Yeah 3x" on this day in 2010. The lead single from his album F.A.M.E. reached the top 10 in several countries, including Australia, the Netherlands, and Germany. Read on to discover more unforgettable moments from Oct. 25.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These classic hip-hop and R&B albums were released on Oct. 25:
- 1993: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels released their only studio album, Gangsta Lean. It reached No. 6 and No. 34 on the Billboard R&B chart and the U.S. Billboard 200, respectively. The lead single of the same name spent six weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
- 2019: Kanye West launched his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King. The 11-track gospel project celebrated the rapper's Christian faith and marked a departure from much of his earlier work, which featured self-assertive and secular themes. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it West's ninth consecutive album to top the chart, and won several accolades, including a GRAMMY in 2021.
- 2019: Tank released Elevation through Atlantic Records. The album, with contributions from JoJo, Chris Brown, and Keith Sweat, debuted at No. 160 on the Billboard 200, and its single "Dirty" topped the Billboard Adult R&B charts.
- 2019: Gallant dropped his sophomore album, Sweet Insomnia, featuring tracks such as "Sleep On It" and "Sharpest Edges." Critics praised the album for its emotional depth and falsetto vocals.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Oct. 25 has witnessed significant events over the years:
- 2019: The Voodoo Music + Arts Experience took place from Oct. 25-27 at City Park in New Orleans. The festival featured a variety of artists known for their genre-blending styles, including Post Malone, Big Gigantic, and Still Woozy.
- 2019: Post Malone's Runaway Tour stopped in Jacksonville, where he performed at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The tour supported his album Hollywood's Bleeding, featuring collaborations with artists such as Young Thug and Swae Lee. The tour included 57 concerts and brought in nearly $100 million, with the Jacksonville show alone earning Post around $1.4 million.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Tragic events on Oct. 25 included:
- 1988: Johnnie Louise Richardson, one-half of Johnnie & Joe, died from a stroke in New York City. The duo rose to fame in the 1950s after releasing their hit song "Over the Mountain, Across the Sea," which reached No. 3 on the R&B chart. Richardson's partner, Joe Rivers, passed away in 2016.
- 2020: Lil Loaded, born Dashawn Maurice Robertson, allegedly shot his friend Khalil Walker in the torso while they were filming a music video in Dallas. Walker was rushed to Methodist Charlton Medical Center, but he died two hours later.
Oct. 25 has seen many memorable moments that have impacted the hip-hop and R&B industry, which is why it remains in the memories of many music fans.