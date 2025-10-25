This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 25

GRAMMY winner Ciara, best known for her top 10 hits "Oh," "Goodies," and "1, 2 Step," commemorates her birthday on Oct. 25. In 2008, Billboard named the singer its Woman of the Year in recognition of her success and influence in the music industry. Chris Brown also released his memorable song "Yeah 3x" on this day in 2010. The lead single from his album F.A.M.E. reached the top 10 in several countries, including Australia, the Netherlands, and Germany. Read on to discover more unforgettable moments from Oct. 25.