New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton Unite For a 2026 R&B Tour

When it comes to R&B, few names carry as much shine as New Edition. Now, the legendary group is taking that shine back on the road for The New Edition Way Tour, joined by none other than Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton. It’s a lineup so smooth it might just melt the stage.

New Edition’s full lineup—Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill—will all take the stage together. That alone makes this tour special. Each member helped shape the sound of modern R&B, and now they’re set to celebrate their legacy with fans old and new.

A Little History

This tour isn’t just a reunion—it’s a full circle moment. Michael Bivins, one of New Edition’s key members, played a major role in developing Boyz II Men through his management company, Bivins Entertainment, before the group dropped their debut album on Motown.

Boyz II Men, featuring Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Nathan Morris, are joining the tour with all the silky harmonies that made songs like “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You” unforgettable. And who knows—since former member Michael McCary reunited with them for their Las Vegas residency’s opening night, there’s always a chance he could make a surprise appearance.

Beyond the stage, the group has another major project in the works: Boyz II Men are developing a feature film biopic that will chronicle their 30-year career, which has spawned such hits as “End of the Road,” “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” “On Bended Knee,” “One Sweet Day,” and “Motownphilly.” The film promises to give fans a closer look at the journey behind the harmonies that defined an era.

The tour also brings along the incomparable Toni Braxton. With her unmistakable voice on hits like “Un-Break My Heart” and “Breathe Again,” Braxton’s addition to the lineup makes this one of the most powerful combinations in R&B history.

Braxton is also having quite a moment of her own. She recently celebrated her 58th birthday on October 7, 2025, by releasing a soulful cover of Kehlani’s “Folded” as her “birthday gift to the fans.” She shared new photos and celebrated with friends, with fans on social media praising her ageless beauty and the stunning strength of her voice.

The Road Ahead

Presented by the Black Promoters Collective, The New Edition Way Tour kicks off January 20, 2026, in Oakland, California, at the Oakland Arena. From there, the 30-city journey will make stops in major cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Baltimore, Cleveland, and Atlanta before wrapping up on April 4 in Houston at the Toyota Center.

Presale tickets go live Monday, October 27, at 10 a.m. local time and run through Thursday, October 30, at 11:59 p.m. General ticket sales begin Friday, October 31, at 10 a.m.

Honoring the Legacy

The tour’s title, The New Edition Way, isn’t just a catchy name—it’s a tribute. In their hometown of Boston, the group was recently honored with a street named after them, celebrating their massive impact on music and culture.