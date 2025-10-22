Gucci Mane Opens Up About Regretting Drug References in Earlier Music

“I can live with it now because it is what it is,” he said. “But back then, I know that I made a lot of people use drugs. I talked about drugs, drugs, drugs, drugs all through my music because that's what I was on back then. Now I'm just like, damn. I know I made a whole bunch of people think pills was cool. I know that for a fact. And that ain't nothing I'm just super proud of, you know? But what can I do? It's in the past now. At the same time, I was also a user too, so I was going through it with them.” Gucci admitted to guilt over tracks like “Pillz” (2006) evolving into cultural signals around recreational drugs, while saying he's made peace with the past and is now focused on growth, self-awareness, and using his platform responsibly.