Gucci Mane Opens Up About Regretting Drug References in Earlier Music
Gucci Mane (Radric Davis) dropped his new album, Episodes, on Oct. 17, featuring the track “Back Cooking” with OJ da Juiceman. The song taps a 2013 discussion about “sauce,” sampling that…
Gucci Mane (Radric Davis) dropped his new album, Episodes, on Oct. 17, featuring the track “Back Cooking” with OJ da Juiceman. The song taps a 2013 discussion about “sauce,” sampling that cultural moment in its production. This continues Gucci's ongoing exploration of his persona and the themes he's become known for.
In a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Gucci addressed his past lyrical content around drug use:
“I can live with it now because it is what it is,” he said. “But back then, I know that I made a lot of people use drugs. I talked about drugs, drugs, drugs, drugs all through my music because that's what I was on back then. Now I'm just like, damn. I know I made a whole bunch of people think pills was cool. I know that for a fact. And that ain't nothing I'm just super proud of, you know? But what can I do? It's in the past now. At the same time, I was also a user too, so I was going through it with them.” Gucci admitted to guilt over tracks like “Pillz” (2006) evolving into cultural signals around recreational drugs, while saying he's made peace with the past and is now focused on growth, self-awareness, and using his platform responsibly.
Meanwhile, cultural festival ComplexCon 2025 is set for Oct. 25 – 26 in Las Vegas, featuring over 300 streetwear and fashion brands and headlining performances by Young Thug, YEAT & Friends, Peso Pluma, Central Cee, Ken Carson, and others. The event underscores the broader entertainment and culture landscape in which Gucci's new work is arriving.
Through Episodes, Gucci Mane moves away from his trap-roots storytelling to a more contemplative stage — reflecting on his past music, the burdens of being a part of a culture of influence, and his plans for what comes next.