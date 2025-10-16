A$AP Rocky Teases Plans for upcoming ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Album, Focuses on Getting It Right

Despite delays and personal news, listeners are still excited for A$AP Rocky's new project, Don't Be Dumb. Rocky recently acknowledged the toll that both his legal battles and his growing family have taken on his creative momentum, even as he remains optimistic about the strength of the final product.

"To be honest, I don't want to talk about release dates anymore. I'd rather let the music speak for itself. One day, you'll wake up and see what's coming up. I was a bit foolish giving dates last time… Today, I want to make it clear. You'll just have to wait and enjoy the record when it'll come out," said A$AP Rocky.

He also addressed the delay more directly: "I don't want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was lifeing," he says of the album's delay. "We don't plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that's first," A$AP Rocky shared with ELLE.

Once slated for August 2024 and later teased for August 2025, Don't Be Dumb has been postponed indefinitely. In December 2024, Rocky had also offered refunds to pre-orders on account of the uncertainty of timing. There is speculation that the release could land in early 2025, with industry insiders hinting at a drop before March.

Rocky has said the album is nearing completion, and in March, he confirmed it was in the mixing and mastering stage, emphasizing his desire to push creatively. A bunch of singles — "Highjack," "Ruby Rosary," and "Pray4DaGang" — have already dropped, giving a hint of what fans are hoping will be his most ambitious work to date.

This project will mark his first full-length since 2018's Testing. Despite the long wait, he's asserted that Don't Be Dumb is done and described it as his best work, fusing experimental production with incisive lyricism. Personal responsibilities — including fatherhood and the fallout from his gun assault trial — remain central to his narrative and the album's delayed rollout.