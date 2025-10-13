Register for a complimentary code to watch “HIM”

ContestsEvents
Register for your chance to win a complimentary code to watch “HIM” starring Marlon Wayans. Jordan Peele invites you to experience the eerie thrills of the groundbreaking sports horror film,…

Register for your chance to win a complimentary code to watch "HIM" starring Marlon Wayans. Jordan Peele invites you to experience the eerie thrills of the groundbreaking sports horror film, HIM, now available to watch at home. HIM features over 45 minutes of exclusive bonus content including a haunting alternate ending, five deleted scenes, and behind-the-scenes featurettes only when you buy.

For a complimentary code to see “HIM", enter between 12:00 AM on October 13th, 2025 and 11:59 PM on October 19th, 2025, by visiting www.v1019.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on October 20th, 2025 and upon verification, winners will receive a complimentary code to see "HIM". The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $20. One (5) prize winner will be selected as described. Otherwise, WBAV-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!

