Halle Bailey Announces Debut Solo Album ‘Love? Or Something Like It’ Coming October 24

Halle Bailey steps into the spotlight with her first solo album, Love? Or Something Like It, set for release on October 24 through Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

"Once upon a time, there was a young girl that believed in love. She believed everyone belonged to someone, soul for soul. All she ever wanted in life was to find the truest form of love. Was it ever possible? And here's what happened," Bailey shared in a teaser video posted on Instagram.

The 25-year-old artist describes her new work as "a story of first love, heartbreak, and everything that comes after. This one means everything to me."

Two singles paved the way for this release — the pulsing "Back and Forth" and the introspective "Braveface."

Despite this being her first solo album, the young star already has an accomplished career. As part of Chloe x Halle, a duo group with her sister, she's already dropped two albums: The Kids Are Alright in 2018 and Ungodly Hour in 2020. That first album earned a 2019 GRAMMY nod when it was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album. The sisters also earned a nomination for Best New Artist.

Ungodly Hour continued their success, shooting to number 16 on the Billboard 200. Critics took notice, giving it a spot in the running for best progressive R&B album at the 2021 GRAMMYs.

Bailey's accomplishments aren't limited to music, either. In 2023, she brought Ariel to life in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid. She's also set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy Italianna, alongside Regé-Jean Page.