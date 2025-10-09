ContestsEvents
MTV Shows Alicia Keys’ Unforgettable ‘Unplugged’ Show for 20th Anniversary

Melissa Lianne
Alicia Keys performs during Tiffany &amp; Co. celebrates the launch of Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 25, 2025 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Through October 12, MTV broadcasts Keys' striking 2005 Unplugged set across its networks to mark two decades since the landmark show. Viewers can catch it on MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Classic in the U.S., with global channels joining the celebration.

The network will add select tracks to its Fresh Out playlist. Fans wanting to watch the complete Unplugged show can stream it on Paramount+.

This groundbreaking broadcast made waves when it became the first live recording by a female artist to top the Billboard 200. The original magic unfolded at Brooklyn's Academy of Music on July 4, 2005.

To mark twenty years, a special black vinyl two-LP set captures the raw energy of that night. AK Worldwide teams up with Legacy Recordings for this release.

Critics took notice — the live album earned a shot at the GRAMMY for Best R&B Album. Not since Nirvana's legendary 1994 session had an Unplugged show opened so strongly.

Keys marked this milestone with intimate NYC shows. She took the stage at the historic Shubert Theater, then switched gears for a set at Jungle City Studios. Fresh takes of "Karma," "How Come You Don't Call Me," and "Butterflyz" hit YouTube as Unplugged20 Sessions, giving fans a new spin on classic tracks.

International viewers got first dibs on Oct. 7. U.S. fans can catch these special broadcasts through Oct. 12 on MTV channels.

Alicia KeysMTV
Melissa LianneWriter
