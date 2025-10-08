ContestsEvents
Beyoncé’s SirDavis Whisky Shares Official Recipe for ‘Texas Heat’ Cocktail

This week, SirDavis American Whisky released its spicy ‘Texas Heat’ cocktail recipe. The bold mix blends whisky with fresh pineapple, zesty lime, and fiery jalapeño — a nod to Houston’s…

Melissa Lianne
Recording artist Beyonce looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

This week, SirDavis American Whisky released its spicy 'Texas Heat' cocktail recipe. The bold mix blends whisky with fresh pineapple, zesty lime, and fiery jalapeño — a nod to Houston's zesty spirit.

The drink first gained notoriety when Tina Knowles — known widely as Beyoncé's mom — sampled it on a podcast interview. The creation stems from a partnership between the music star and Moët Hennessy. Their goal? To craft a drink that captures both whisky's rich warmth and the South's bold tastes.

Just as winter parties kick off, this drink hits the scene. It offers a fresh twist on cocktails, where sweet meets heat in perfect measure.

As their first public recipe since launch, this marks a key step for SirDavis. The brand keeps building its name through smart moves in the spirits world.

'Texas Heat' Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. SirDavis American Whisky
  • 1.5 oz. fresh pineapple juice
  • 1 lime
  • 0.5 oz. agave syrup
  • 1 jalapeño pepper
  • ice

Directions

  1. Crush jalapeño in drink shaker
  2. Pour in whisky, pineapple juice, lime, and agave
  3. Shake with ice and strain
  4. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and spicy pepper rim
BeyonceTina Knowles
