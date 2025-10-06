ContestsEvents
Ike Turner Jr. Remembered for Music Legacy After His Passing at 67

Ike Turner Jr., the son of music legends Tina Turner and Ike Turner, has passed away at the age of 67. He died on Saturday, October 4, at a Los…

Kayla Morgan
Musicians Ike Turner (L) and Ike Turner Jr. (R) pose with his Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album for "Risin' With The Blues" in the press room at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Ike Turner Jr., the son of music legends Tina Turner and Ike Turner, has passed away at the age of 67. He died on Saturday, October 4, at a Los Angeles hospital, according to his cousin Jacqueline Bullock, who confirmed the news to TMZ. Bullock shared that Ike Jr. had struggled with serious health problems in recent years, including heart issues and a recent stroke. His official cause of death was kidney failure.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner, Jr.,” Bullock told Page Six. “Junior was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together.”

Growing Up in a Famous Household

Born into a family that defined much of modern music, Ike Jr. was part of a complicated but deeply creative household. Tina Turner adopted him and his brother Michael after their father, Ike Sr., had them with Lorraine Taylor. Tina and Ike later welcomed their son Ronnie, while Tina was also mom to Craig, her child with musician Raymond Hill.

Though surrounded by fame, Ike Jr. carved his own identity through music. “As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play,” Bullock said.

He first loved the drums, but Tina had a rule: he had to take his drum kit apart after every practice. The extra work pushed him toward the piano and eventually to the recording studio. Over time, Ike Jr. helped run Bolic Sound Studios, the legendary space founded by his father.

A Career of Sound and Soul

Despite personal struggles, Ike Jr. built a respected career. He became a sought after sound engineer, musician, and eventually a Grammy winner. In 2007, he won the award for Best Traditional Blues Album for his father’s project Risin’ With The Blues.

“While he faced the same challenges that many of us have, he would become a sought after sound engineer, musician, and Grammy winner,” Bullock reflected. She added that the Turner family was grateful for the “outpouring of condolences.”

Remembered With Love

Ike Jr.’s passing is another difficult moment for a family that has experienced great loss. His mother, Tina Turner, died in May 2023 at age 83 after a long illness. His father, Ike Turner Sr., died in 2007 at 76. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Craig, who died in 2018, and Ronnie, who died in 2022.

Still, those who loved him are remembering Ike Jr. with warmth. His sister-in-law, Afida Turner, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram: “REST IN PEACE IKE JR : U WAS AMAZING BROTHER IN LAW I M GLAD I SPEAK WITH U ON A PHONE BEFORE U GONE LOVE U RIP 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.” She included personal photos that showed their bond through the years.

A Legacy Beyond the Stage

Ike Turner Jr. may have grown up in the shadow of two musical giants, but he found his own rhythm. From the instruments he mastered to the soundboards he commanded, his mark on music is lasting. For family, friends, and fans, his memory will live on not only in awards and recordings, but in the love he shared with those closest to him.

