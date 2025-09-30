Faith Evans Sued Over Alleged Withholding of Biggie Catalog Proceeds Amid Family Tensions

A legal battle has erupted over the Notorious B.I.G.'s music rights. Wayne Barrow, trustee of the Voletta Wallace Trust, claims Faith Evans withheld funds from a major deal with independent publisher Primary Wave.

The dispute stems from Primary Wave's purchase of half the B.I.G. estate in March. The timing proved significant — Voletta Wallace died just weeks before the announcement.

Legal documents reveal Evans sent money to the rapper's children, Ty'anna and CJ, but kept the Trust's portion. Barrow states she blocked access to key paperwork about the sale.

"Evans has distributed sale proceeds to Ty'anna, CJ, and presumably to herself," reads the legal filing from Barrow, per Newsbreak. "She has refused to provide Mr. Barrow with a copy of the Asset Purchase Agreement and instructed the LLC's counsel and the buyer not to do so either."

The story between Evans and B.I.G. started at a Bad Boy Records shoot back in '94. Their whirlwind romance led them to get married after knowing each other for just over a week.

Less than a year later, Evans made her mark with her self-titled album Faith in 1995. The record, which turned 30 this year, gave us hits like "Soon as I Get Home" and "You Used To Love Me."

"My first album was absolutely a testament, a love letter, to B.I.G.," said Evans in a recent interview with ABC. "It was the story of our relationship at the time."

Producer Chucky Thompson shed light on the tumultuous emotions behind the track "You Don't Understand" years later. "Her and BIG, I guess figured out what they were doing with their relationship and she was going through a rough patch," Thompson said, per Complex. "It was a situation where she wasn't really liking him at first, they got married, he went on tour, now she is in love, then she is hurt."