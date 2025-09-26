Register To Win: Carolina Renaissance Festival – B-Notes Kids
Sponsored By: Carolina Renaissance Festival Afternoony personality B Notes is all about the community and now he’s showing love to the kids. We’re giving you the chance to register your…
Sponsored By: Carolina Renaissance Festival
Afternoony personality B Notes is all about the community and now he’s showing love to the kids. We’re giving you the chance to register your entire class to head out to the Carolina Renaissance Festival in Huntersville.
One lucky classroom will score 30 tickets so the kids can step back in time with knights, jesters, giant turkey legs and all the magic of the festival.
Teachers, parents and guardians can sign a class up today for B Notes Kids.
Enter now below for your shot to win.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “B Notes Kids” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on September 29, 2025 and 11:59 PM on October 12, 2025 by visiting www.v1019.com and completing the online entry form. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking V 101.9 on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The station will randomly select one (1) winner on or around October 13, 2025 and, upon verification, the winner will receive thirty (30) kids’ tickets for their classroom to attend the Carolina Renaissance Festival in Huntersville, NC. Prize is provided courtesy of the Carolina Renaissance Festival. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $1,020 ($34 per ticket). Otherwise, WBAV-FM’s General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the site.