Sherri Shepherd Open to Chris Brown Interview Despite Potential Backlash

TV personality and former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd wants to bring Chris Brown onto her show, even though she knows this will upset some viewers.

"I would love to have Chris Brown on, but it'll be a lot of backlash," she said in a recent interview with Vulture.

Brown's past includes several run-ins with the law. The R&B star made headlines in a high-profile 2009 incident with then-girlfriend Rihanna, where Brown was accused of domestic violence and assault. Similar claims against him have emerged in the years since.

But if Brown did show up, Shepherd plans to keep the talk light. "I don't have a journalism degree," she said. "So it would be completely off-brand for me to be going, 'What about this and what about that?'"

She points to her past talk with actor Jonathan Majors as an example. Shepherd interviewed Majors amidst a controversy involving Majors's former partner, Grace Jabari. The case brought up claims of both physical harm and threats, but Shepherd prioritized a candid conversation over a confrontation. “I wanted to hear his side of the story,” Shepherd recalled.