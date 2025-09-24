ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bobby Brown: ‘My Prerogative’ and Its Lasting Impact

In 1988, Bobby Brown released a song that would define not just his career, but a whole attitude in pop music. “My Prerogative” wasn’t just catchy—it was bold, brash, and…

Kayla Morgan
Bobby Brown of New Edition attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In 1988, Bobby Brown released a song that would define not just his career, but a whole attitude in pop music. “My Prerogative” wasn’t just catchy—it was bold, brash, and unapologetic. The lyrics shout independence and self-confidence, with Brown asserting, “They say I'm crazy, I really don't care. That's my prerogative.” And for millions of fans, it became an anthem of personal freedom.

Brown’s solo career was already taking off after leaving New Edition, but “My Prerogative” made him a superstar in his own right. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 and won over audiences worldwide. But its story didn’t stop at 1988. Over the decades, this song has been sampled, covered, and reimagined, proving that a strong statement never goes out of style.

Sampling the Spirit

“My Prerogative” didn’t just stay a hit in 1988—it became a playground for other artists to remix, sample, and cover. Sampling a song means borrowing elements like the beat, melody, or lyrics and weaving them into a new track. Over the years, “My Prerogative” has inspired a surprising range of artists across genres.

Earlier, in the late ’90s and early 2000s, R. Kelly incorporated elements of “My Prerogative” into his own productions, showing how the song’s confident vibe could cross over into contemporary R&B. Hip-hop artists like Daz Dillinger, featuring Kurupt and Roscoe, also sampled the track, using its iconic groove to anchor new beats while nodding to Brown’s classic swagger.

Even pop stars have taken a turn. Britney Spears recorded her own version of “My Prerogative,” blending Brown’s boldness with her signature teen-pop energy. While some considered it more of a cover than a sample, it still proves the song’s ability to resonate with new audiences decades later.

These iterations show that “My Prerogative” isn’t just a one-time hit—it’s a blueprint for expressing confidence and independence, adaptable across genres and generations. Whether in R&B, hip-hop, or pop, the song’s defiant spirit continues to inspire artists to take creative risks.

Pop Culture Phenomenon

“My Prerogative” didn’t just stay in the music charts; it jumped into movies, commercials, and TV shows. The song’s bold message of personal choice and defiance made it perfect for scenes that demanded attitude. Whether it was a character striding confidently into a party or a montage of someone standing up for themselves, “My Prerogative” became shorthand for confidence.

Even in fashion and sports, the song’s influence can be felt. It’s the kind of track that makes people want to own their style, speak their mind, and unapologetically do things their way. Brown’s declaration, “I really don’t care, that’s my prerogative,” resonates because it’s universal: everyone wants to live life on their own terms, at least sometimes.

Why It Lasts

Part of why “My Prerogative” endures is its relatability. The song isn’t about a fantasy life—it’s about real emotions: frustration, independence, and the desire to break free from judgment. Brown himself faced intense public scrutiny in his career, and the song reflects that tension while turning it into something empowering.

The fact that it has been sampled, covered, and referenced by artists over decades shows its timelessness. Songs come and go, but tracks that express individuality, confidence, and defiance stick around. Brown’s original may have defined the late ’80s, but its message is eternal.

When you hear “My Prerogative,” you’re hearing more than a song—you’re hearing a statement of self. It’s an anthem that says: live your life, make your choices, and don’t apologize for it. Brown’s work paved the way for artists to express themselves boldly, and reminded a new generation that some attitudes are evergreen.

Even today, the track is celebrated for its iconic bassline, powerful vocals, and unapologetic spirit. It’s studied in music history as a defining pop hit and continues to inspire artists and listeners alike. The song proves that sometimes, making a statement is as simple as saying, “That’s my prerogative.”

Bobby Brown
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
MusicIt’s A Girl: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 3Kayla Morgan
Pop star Michael Jackson at a press conference to announce his upcoming concerts to benefit the World Peace Foundation for Children, WPFC, May 15, 1998 in Los Angeles, Ca. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Nicholas Chugay claims to be able to make people look like their favorite celebrity, including Michael Jackson.
MusicMichael Jackson’s Former Choreographer Teaches ‘Thriller’ Dance to Louisville CompanyMelissa Lianne
A split image of Sherri Shepherd on the left and Chris Brown on the right.
MusicSherri Shepherd Open to Chris Brown Interview Despite Potential BacklashMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect