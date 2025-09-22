Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, & Chaka Khan Light Up Stages With ‘Queen’s Tour’

The Queen's Tour, featuring legendary soul artists Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, and Stephanie Mills, has returned for its second leg after a successful run in May and June. The tour kicked off last Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will travel to several U.S. cities. Each performer delivers a 45-minute set filled with iconic hits, showcasing their lasting impact on soul music and Black culture across generations.

“I hear it all the time. You know, ‘I was weaned on you,' from mother to grandmother on down. It's lovely to hear,” Khan told The Associated Press. “I'm sure I can't grasp the feeling that they're feeling, but I get it — I think. And I think it's pretty special.”

Chaka Khan, 72, discussed her ongoing projects, including a West End production and unreleased music collaborations with Prince. Mills reflected on her lifelong Broadway career, while LaBelle recently celebrated her 81st birthday and spoke about her gratitude for continuing to perform.

“They're coming to the four of us and loving what they see because we've not stopped. We're phenomenally into what we do. There's no pretending," said LaBelle, the “Lady Marmalade” and “If Only You Knew” singer-actor, noting a tour with a collection of this much prestige is unprecedented. “To come back with the Queen's tour, it's just beautiful.”

The fall tour includes stops in:

Newark, NJ

Milwaukee, WI

Detroit, MI

Washington, DC

Atlantic City, NJ

Cleveland, OH