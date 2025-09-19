This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 19
Sept. 19 has seen many memorable events in hip-hop and R&B. American contemporary R&B singer Brent Faiyaz was born on this date in 1995. His second album, Wasteland, released in 2022, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It also topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Another prominent artist who was born on this date is Bronx rapper Nine, born in 1969. He is best known for the 1995 single "Whatchu Want?," which charted at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Sept. 19 saw iconic artists achieve critical career milestones:
- 1970: Motown star Diana Ross's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" started a three-week run atop the Billboard Hot 100. It was her first No. 1 single as a solo artist and achieved 7x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.
- 1987: Michael Jackson's "I Just Can't Stop Loving You (featuring Siedah Garret)" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the first of five chart-topping singles from the icon's critically acclaimed seventh album, Bad.
- 1996: Legendary jazz and R&B musician George Benson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 7055 Hollywood Blvd.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Several culturally significant hip-hop and R&B albums dropped on Sept. 19:
- 1989: Big Daddy Kane released his second album, It's A Big Daddy Thing. It peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2000: Cam'ron dropped his sophomore album, S.D.E. (Sports, Drugs & Entertainment), featuring Ol' Dirty Bastard, Destiny's Child, Prodigy, Jim Jones, and Juelz Santana. It debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200.
- 2000: Nature released his debut album, For All Seasons. Primarily produced by Trackmasters, it reached No. 50 on the Billboard 200 and No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2000: Tela dropped his third album, The World Ain't Enuff, via Rap-A-Lot Records. Featuring guest appearances from Devin the Dude, Scarface, and Gangsta Blac, it peaked at No. 47 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2006: Chingy released his third album, Hoodstar, under Capitol Records. It peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the RIAA.
- 2006: Lupe Fiasco's debut record, "Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor," was released. It went to No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top Rap Albums chart.
- 2006: Philadelphia hip-hop group Jedi Mind Tricks released their fifth album, Servants In Heaven, Kings In Hell, their most commercially successful release. It peaked at No. 131 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top Heatseekers chart.
It's clear why Sept. 19 is a significant date for hip-hop and R&B fans. This day saw the release of classic albums and multiple artists hitting the top of the charts.