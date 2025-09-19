This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 19

Sept. 19 has seen many memorable events in hip-hop and R&B. American contemporary R&B singer Brent Faiyaz was born on this date in 1995. His second album, Wasteland, released in 2022, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It also topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Another prominent artist who was born on this date is Bronx rapper Nine, born in 1969. He is best known for the 1995 single "Whatchu Want?," which charted at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100.